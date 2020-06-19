HPE CEO tests positive for Covid-19

Antonio Neri, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, has tested positive for Covid-19.

He broke the news on Wednesday. “I recently learned of some unfortunate personal news,” Neri posted on Twitter. “Yesterday I tested positive for Covid-19.

“The good news is, I feel much better already and plan to proceed with business as usual while I quarantine from home.”

He also tweeted that the HPE Discover virtual conference will still take place next week as planned.

“I hope you will join us to hear our latest updates and how we are helping our customers through their digital transformations.”