Senior WordPress Developer

Jun 19, 2020

R 50 000.00 to R 60 000.00 CTC per Month

Cape Town

Do you have a passion for Web Development? Are you a Specialist in WordPress? Let’s talk!

Key concern seeks a Senior Web Developer to work, support and execute digital projects.  You must be innovative, efficient and a Team Player. 

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the efficient running of various websites (including maintenance, security and deployment)
  • Ensure best techniques and practices are implemented to optimise the website’s functioning  and load time
  • Implement standard compliant code for user-facing websites
  • Build layouts from designers, including working with the designers and the UX team to ensure that layouts are technically feasible and delivered according to spec
  • Contribute to a reusable marketing UI Kit, which forms part of the company’s design system
  • Buy into the broad vision and road map of the company’s digital assets
  • Work with the front-end guild within the organisation to ensure consistency across the company’s ecosystem

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications and Key Skills:

  • Some Tertiary education in relevant field
  • Taking ownership, using initiative and a strong attention to detail with consistency
  • High quality documented code output
  • Proficient understanding of Front-End Web Technologies including:
    • HTML 5 and CSS3
    • Pre-prcessors including SCSS, LESS etc.
    • God experience with JavaScript and jQuery
    • ReactJS, bth building new components and supporting and contributing to an existing library
    • PHP and MySQL
    • WrdPress templating system
    • WrdPress eco-system and best practices
    • CSS framewrks like Bootstrap
    • Frnt-End build tools and processes
    • Versin control like GIT
  • Advantageous (not mandatory) skills will be:
    • Static site generatrs
    • CI/CD prcess
    • Design systems
    • DevOps

Contact Tracy

