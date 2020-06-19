Senior WordPress Developer
R 50 000.00 to R 60 000.00 CTC per Month
Cape Town
Do you have a passion for Web Development? Are you a Specialist in WordPress? Let’s talk!
Key concern seeks a Senior Web Developer to work, support and execute digital projects. You must be innovative, efficient and a Team Player.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the efficient running of various websites (including maintenance, security and deployment)
- Ensure best techniques and practices are implemented to optimise the website’s functioning and load time
- Implement standard compliant code for user-facing websites
- Build layouts from designers, including working with the designers and the UX team to ensure that layouts are technically feasible and delivered according to spec
- Contribute to a reusable marketing UI Kit, which forms part of the company’s design system
- Buy into the broad vision and road map of the company’s digital assets
- Work with the front-end guild within the organisation to ensure consistency across the company’s ecosystem
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications and Key Skills:
- Some Tertiary education in relevant field
- Taking ownership, using initiative and a strong attention to detail with consistency
- High quality documented code output
- Proficient understanding of Front-End Web Technologies including:
- HTML 5 and CSS3
- Pre-prcessors including SCSS, LESS etc.
- God experience with JavaScript and jQuery
- ReactJS, bth building new components and supporting and contributing to an existing library
- PHP and MySQL
- WrdPress templating system
- WrdPress eco-system and best practices
- CSS framewrks like Bootstrap
- Frnt-End build tools and processes
- Versin control like GIT
- Advantageous (not mandatory) skills will be:
- Static site generatrs
- CI/CD prcess
- Design systems
- DevOps
Contact Tracy on (contact number)