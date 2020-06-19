Senior WordPress Developer

R 50 000.00 to R 60 000.00 CTC per Month

Cape Town

Do you have a passion for Web Development? Are you a Specialist in WordPress? Let’s talk!

Key concern seeks a Senior Web Developer to work, support and execute digital projects. You must be innovative, efficient and a Team Player.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the efficient running of various websites (including maintenance, security and deployment)

Ensure best techniques and practices are implemented to optimise the website’s functioning and load time

Implement standard compliant code for user-facing websites

Build layouts from designers, including working with the designers and the UX team to ensure that layouts are technically feasible and delivered according to spec

Contribute to a reusable marketing UI Kit, which forms part of the company’s design system

Buy into the broad vision and road map of the company’s digital assets

Work with the front-end guild within the organisation to ensure consistency across the company’s ecosystem

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications and Key Skills:

Some Tertiary education in relevant field

Taking ownership, using initiative and a strong attention to detail with consistency

High quality documented code output

Proficient understanding of Front-End Web Technologies including: HTML 5 and CSS3 Pre-prcessors including SCSS, LESS etc. God experience with JavaScript and jQuery ReactJS, bth building new components and supporting and contributing to an existing library PHP and MySQL WrdPress templating system WrdPress eco-system and best practices CSS framewrks like Bootstrap Frnt-End build tools and processes Versin control like GIT



Advantageous (not mandatory) skills will be: Static site generatrs CI/CD prcess Design systems DevOps



Contact Tracy on (contact number)

