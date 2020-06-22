BI Developer

BI Developer (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client is a Software development house with a nice focus around information management.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Writing SQL queries to investigate data issues on one of our core business systems.

  • Processing queries logged on a call log system second and third level support.

  • Analysing SQL in stored procedures for changes and trouble shooting.

  • Developing new stored procedures / functions for the core business system.

  • Interacting with other sections like Development operations and infrastructure.

Â REQUIREMENTS:

  • A relevant qualification
  • Knowledge of SQL
  • Ability to learn the structure/â€meaningâ€ of a database’s entity relationships (ERD).
  • Experience / exposure in the following would be advantageous
  • Good communication abilities and willing to deal with business personnel will be advantage.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

