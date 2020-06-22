BI Developer

BI Developer (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a Software development house with a nice focus around information management.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Writing SQL queries to investigate data issues on one of our core business systems.

Processing queries logged on a call log system second and third level support.

Analysing SQL in stored procedures for changes and trouble shooting.

Developing new stored procedures / functions for the core business system.

Interacting with other sections like Development operations and infrastructure.

Â REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant qualification

Knowledge of SQL

Ability to learn the structure/â€meaningâ€ of a database’s entity relationships (ERD).

Experience / exposure in the following would be advantageous

Good communication abilities and willing to deal with business personnel will be advantage.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position