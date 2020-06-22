BI Developer (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is a Software development house with a nice focus around information management.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Writing SQL queries to investigate data issues on one of our core business systems.
- Processing queries logged on a call log system second and third level support.
- Analysing SQL in stored procedures for changes and trouble shooting.
- Developing new stored procedures / functions for the core business system.
- Interacting with other sections like Development operations and infrastructure.
Â REQUIREMENTS:
- A relevant qualification
- Knowledge of SQL
- Ability to learn the structure/â€meaningâ€ of a database’s entity relationships (ERD).
- Experience / exposure in the following would be advantageous
- Good communication abilities and willing to deal with business personnel will be advantage.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)