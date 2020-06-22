Fujitsu adds Primergy RX4770 M6 server

Fujitsu has introduced an IT infrastructure that accelerates data-driven business transformation by enabling enterprises to rely on data, the heart of digital business.

As a core component of on-premises data centers, the next-generation quad-socket Primergy RX4770 M6 server pushes server performance for in-memory database and analytics tasks to unprecedented levels.

The new system introduced today by Fujitsu provide unprecedented performance to tackle even the highest demands from workloads, with the new Primergy server powered by four new 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration through Intel Deep Learning Boost, and optimized for the fastest RAM memory available – the Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series.

A new system design also defies the laws of physics to pack unmatched amounts of processing power into a 3U form factor – up to 112 cores per system. This smaller footprint enables organisations to downsize on-premises data centers. By providing fast, high-capacity and cost-effective memory for large data sets with up to 48 DIMM modules, including 24 in Intel Optane persistent memory, applications run faster.

A further boost for enterprise workload patterns such as very large virtual machines – used as one of the foundation stones of any digital environment – is also part of the new system, since Fujitsu has doubled the Intel Ultra Path Interconnect (UPI) connectivity of the new-generation servers with six Intel UPI.

The server’s new flexible drive cage design supports up to 24 2,5-inch SAS/SATA/NVME storage drives. Built-in expandability for future business requirements and extra input/output bandwidth is ensured thanks to a total of 11 PCIe 3.0 expansion slots and a dynamic onboard LAN controller (DynamicLoM) with OCP 3.0 interfaces. The Primergy RX4770 M6 also supports two double-width, full-length GPGPU modules to support deep learning.

Cost-effective, easy server administration and remote lifecycle management are provided via the latest Fujitsu integrated Remote Management Controller (iRMC S5), while the Fujitsu Software Infrastructure Manager (ISM) ensures centralized control via a single interface for entire data center infrastructures including servers, storage, networking, power and cooling.

Christian Leutner, vice-president and head of product sales at Fujitsu Europe, says: “With Intel’s latest generation processors and memory inside, the PRIMERGY RX4770 M6 provides the outstanding performance and AI acceleration that organisations need in order to handle increasingly complex business requirements and exponential data growth.

“Machine learning and deep learning workloads are increasingly important for image classification, speech recognition, language modeling and industrial applications, but they are often computationally intensive and often run for hours or days. With these state-of-the-art servers, organizations can now significantly improve the running time of these and other data-heavy workloads.”

Lisa Spelman, corporate vice-president and GM of the Xeon and Memory Group at Intel, comments: “The new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor delivers the scale, memory capacity and built-in AI acceleration to meet the biggest mission-critical application and data analytics challenges.

“Enterprises equipped with these powerful processors and Intel Optane persistent memory in the Fujitsu Primergy RX4770 M6 server will be poised to maximise their potential in the data-centric era.”