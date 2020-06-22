Intel debuts AI, analytics platform

Intel has introduced its 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and additions to its hardware and software AI portfolio, enabling customers to accelerate the development and use of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics workloads running in data centre, network and intelligent-edge environments.

As the industry’s first mainstream server processor with built-in bfloat16 support, Intel’s new 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors makes AI inference and training more widely deployable on general-purpose CPUs for applications that include image classification, recommendation engines, speech recognition and language modeling.

“The ability to rapidly deploy AI and data analytics is essential for today’s businesses,” says Lisa Spelman, Intel corporate vice-president and GM of the Xeon and Memory Group. “We remain committed to enhancing built-in AI acceleration and software optimizations within the processor that powers the world’s data center and edge solutions, as well as delivering an unmatched silicon foundation to unleash insight from data.”

AI and analytics open new opportunities for customers across a broad range of industries, including finance, healthcare, industrial, telecom and transportation. IDC predicts that by 2021, 75% of commercial enterprise apps will use AI. And, by 2025, IDC estimates that roughly a quarter of all data generated will be created in real time, with various internet of things (IoT) devices creating 95% of that volume growth.

Intel’s new data platforms, coupled with a thriving ecosystem of partners using Intel AI technologies, are optimised for businesses to monetise their data through the deployment of intelligent AI and analytics services.

New 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

Intel is further extending its investment in built-in AI acceleration in the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors through the integration of bfloat16 support into the processor’s unique Intel DL Boost technology.

Bfloat16 is a compact numeric format that uses half the bits as today’s FP32 format but achieves comparable model accuracy with minimal — if any — software changes required.

The addition of bfloat16 support accelerates both AI training and inference performance in the CPU. Intel-optimized distributions for leading deep learning frameworks (including TensorFlow and Pytorch) support bfloat16 and are available through the Intel AI Analytics toolkit.

Intel also delivers bfloat16 optimisations into its OpenVINO(r) toolkit and the ONNX Runtime environment to ease inference deployments.The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named “Cooper Lake”) evolve Intel’s 4- and 8-socket processor offering.

The processor is designed for deep learning, virtual machine (VM) density, in-memory database, mission-critical applications and analytics-intensive workloads.

Customers refreshing aging infrastructure can expect an average estimated gain of 1,9 times on popular workloads3 and up to 2,2 times more VMs4 compared with five-year-old 4-socket platform equivalents.

New Intel Optane persistent memory

As part of the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform, the company also announced the Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series, providing customers up to 4,5Tb of memory per socket to manage data intensive workloads, such as in-memory databases, dense virtualization, analytics and high-powered computing.

New Intel 3D NAND SSDs

For systems that store data in all-flash arrays, Intel announced the availability of its next-generation high-capacity Intel 3D NAND SSDs, the Intel SSD D7-P5500 and P5600.

These 3D NAND SSDs are built with Intel’s latest triple-level cell (TLC) 3D NAND technology and an all-new low-latency PCIe controller to meet the intense IO requirements of AI and analytics workloads and advanced features to improve IT efficiency and data security.

First Intel AI-optimised FPGA

Intel disclosed its upcoming Intel Stratix 10 NX FPGAs, Intel’s first AI-optimized FPGAs targeted for high-bandwidth, low-latency AI acceleration.

These FPGAs will offer customers customizable, reconfigurable and scalable AI acceleration for compute-demanding applications such as natural language processing and fraud detection.

Intel Stratix 10 NX FPGAs include integrated high-bandwidth memory (HBM), high-performance networking capabilities and new AI-optimized arithmetic blocks called AI Tensor Blocks, which contain dense arrays of lower-precision multipliers typically used for AI model arithmetic.

OneAPI cross-architecture development for ongoing AI innovation

As Intel expands its advanced AI product portfolio to meet diverse customer needs, it is also paving the way to simplify heterogeneous programming for developers with its oneAPI cross-architecture tools portfolio to accelerate performance and increase productivity.

With these advanced tools, developers can accelerate AI workloads across Intel CPUs, GPUs and FPGAs, and future-proof their code for today’s and the next generations of Intel processors and accelerators.

Enhanced Intel Select Solutions portfolio

Intel has enhanced its Select Solutions portfolio to accelerate deployment of IT’s most urgent requirements highlighting the value of pre-verified solution delivery in today’s rapidly evolving business climate.

It has announced three new and five enhanced Intel Select Solutions focused on analytics, AI and hyper-converged infrastructure. The enhanced Intel Select Solution for Genomics Analytics is being used around the world to find a vaccine for Covid-19 and the new Intel Select Solution for VMware Horizon VDI on vSAN is being used to enhance remote learning.

The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series are shipping to customers now.