NU achieves B-BBEE Level 2 rating

Networks Unlimited Africa has been certified as a Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Level 2 contributor.

CEO Anton Jacobsz comments: “This rating is a matter of great pride for us, because it is not merely a certificate, but a recognition of the investment the company has made in its people – through both internal skills development, as well as the upliftment programmes and initiatives we have deployed and developed across all pillars of the B-BBEE codes.

“Networks Unlimited has embedded the principles of B-BBEE into the organisation itself, having developed and invested in initiatives that align with the codes as well as our own strategic vision.

“Our ongoing partnership with The Love Trust, our B-BBEE partner since 2018, has allowed Networks Unlimited to improve its B-BBEE rating as a business, with further positive implications for those firms with whom we interact, including assisting our partners to get better results with their procurement. At the level 2 rating, we are now able to offer a procurement rating of 125%.”

The Love Trust, founded in 2009, is a South African non-profit educational organisation which has, to date, reached over 20 000 primary and secondary beneficiaries in disadvantaged communities.

“The agreement with The Love Trust was structured specifically to have a strong focus on community upliftment and the education of young and vulnerable children, with the aim of making a difference for South Africa’s youth,” explains Jacobsz.

The Love Trust focuses on three areas, including the provision of low fee independent schools in disadvantaged communities (Nokuphila School in Tembisa); early childhood development teacher training centres, offering NQF level 4 accredited training to teachers and principals from township and rural communities; and early childhood development centre support to preschools and creches in communities of need.