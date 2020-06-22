Sage to launch CakeHR in SA

Sage has announced that CakeHR by Sage is now available in South Africa. This native cloud solution simplifies and automates HR tasks for small and growing businesses.

CakeHR is an intuitive solution that drives productivity and transparency, including automation of leave management, the joining and leaving process and expense approvals. Customers in South Africa can benefit from a no-charge, extended trial of this employee engagement software for six months provided they sign up before 30 September 2020.

Mai-Po Wan, CakeHR product director at Sage, says: “The software is designed for businesses that want to streamline and automate their HR processes across the entire employee journey, from recruitment through to offboarding.

“It is well matched to the specific workforce challenges of these times, such as having a digital record of employees, tracking Covid-19-related absence, managing employees remotely, and staying connected with them all the time.”

Key features include:

* Single source of HR data: With CakeHR, businesses have a single platform to manage their teams, wherever they are, with the ability to capture data online and store it in a single employee database.

* Made for today’s working realities: Support for flexible working patterns for childcare and tracking of assets for homeworking means that this software is tailored to today’s remote and flexible working arrangements.

* Covid-specific workforce reports: Use data-driven insights to help plan ahead, track and report on illness and absences, and balance customer demand with employee capacity.

* Stay connected to your employees: Keep your entire business engaged, reassured and connected during this time, wherever they are with digital self-service and employee communications.

* Managing new legislation: Achieve peace of mind, knowing that you’re compliant with new Covid-19 legislation as it evolves.

“Sage acquired CakeHR in 2019 to further strengthen Sage Business Cloud and advance our vision to become a great software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. We have since accelerated our plan to bring it to South African customers, in order to help organisations streamline HR processes and enhance employees’ productivity and work-life experience at this critical time,” says Pieter Bensch, executive vice-president at Sage Africa & Middle East.

“The software was designed to support today’s agile workforce, making it a good match for a world where social distancing and self-isolation have made remote and flexible working a necessity. It’s an easy-to-use solution that creates amazing experiences for colleagues and lets your people serve themselves via the mobile app.”