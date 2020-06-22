Scale Computing, Mustek partner on HCI, edge computing

Edge computing, virtualisation and hyperconverged solutions vendor Scale Computing has announced a strategic partnership with Mustek.

The agreement will enable Mustek to provide Scale Computing’s hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) series, including the HC3, to partners throughout South Africa.

Scale Computing is currently Mustek’s only HCI vendor.

With all components built-in, including the hypervisor, Scale Computing’s HC3 customers have no need for third-party components or licensing. This all-in-one configuration simplifies management and maintenance, which helps to streamline tasks, saving time and money.

The partnership will enable businesses in South Africa to build affordable, high performance HCI and edge solutions where existing technologies were previously too complex to deploy and manage.

“We are very excited to be working with Mustek, who have a long and proven reputation as one of the easiest and most professional distributors for South African resellers to do business with,” says Johan Pellicaan, vice-president and MD: EMEA at Scale Computing. “Their team has an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, and adherence to the highest quality standards and benchmarks, that will bring our HCI technology to market and meet demand in the channel for affordable, deployable solutions for businesses looking to innovate at the edge.”

“We are honoured to introduce Scale Computing as not only one of our latest brands, but as our sole supplier of HCI,” comments Marina Lancaster, enterprise product manager at Mustek. “We expect to see a high volume of demand for HCI and edge solutions from our channel partners, as their customers across various verticals look to digitalise and modernise amidst the current climate.”