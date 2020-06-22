TECHNICAL ASSISTANT (6 months Contract Position for Mondays- Fridays)

Reporting to the Facilities Services Manager, the incumbent will ensure that technical and administrative tasks are completed in a timely manner to support the technical personnel in the delivery of facility services projects.

This will include but is not limited to the following duties:

The ideal candidate will have:

– Grade 12 / Matric

– Minimum of 4 – 6 years working experience in a technical environment preferably in the building or construction sector

– Experience in building maintenance administration would be an advantage

– Strong IT Literacy

– Advanced-level skills in Microsoft Word, Microsoft Outlook

– Intermediate – Advance Level knowledge of Microsoft Excel.

– Organisational skills and the ability to multitask

– The ability to be proactive and take the initiative

Will be

– Fully bilingual (English & Afrikaans at least)

– Efficient

– Giving attention to detail

– Discrete

– Flexible

– Adaptable

– Self-motivated

– Organised

– Proactive

– An excellent Communicator, English, and Afrikaans

– Calm under pressure and capable of thinking on your feet, especially in a crisis.

– Able to accommodate special projects and deal with shifting priorities

General duties:

– Providing on- site technical admin support to Facilities team as required

– Researching facility requirements and needs and making recommendations regarding specifications for projects (such as, for example, water system, building construction, health and safety compliance)

– Improving office systems

– Managing and reviewing databases and filing systems

– Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems with a view to ISO 9001: 2015 compliance

– Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence

– Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients daily, and working closely with SCM on procurement requirements for facilities projects

– Answering calls and liaising with clients competently on technical requirements for building and facilities maintenance

