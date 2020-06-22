TECHNICAL ASSISTANT (6 months Contract Position for Mondays- Fridays)

Reporting to the Facilities Services Manager, the incumbent will ensure that technical and administrative tasks are completed in a timely manner to support the technical personnel in the delivery of facility services projects.
This will include but is not limited to the following duties:
The ideal candidate will have:
– Grade 12 / Matric
– Minimum of 4 – 6 years working experience in a technical environment preferably in the building or construction sector
– Experience in building maintenance administration would be an advantage
– Strong IT Literacy
– Advanced-level skills in Microsoft Word, Microsoft Outlook
– Intermediate – Advance Level knowledge of Microsoft Excel.
– Organisational skills and the ability to multitask
– The ability to be proactive and take the initiative
Will be
– Fully bilingual (English & Afrikaans at least)
– Efficient
– Giving attention to detail
– Discrete
– Flexible
– Adaptable
– Self-motivated
– Organised
– Proactive
– An excellent Communicator, English, and Afrikaans
– Calm under pressure and capable of thinking on your feet, especially in a crisis.
– Able to accommodate special projects and deal with shifting priorities
General duties:
– Providing on- site technical admin support to Facilities team as required
– Researching facility requirements and needs and making recommendations regarding specifications for projects (such as, for example, water system, building construction, health and safety compliance)
– Improving office systems
– Managing and reviewing databases and filing systems
– Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems with a view to ISO 9001: 2015 compliance
– Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence
– Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients daily, and working closely with SCM on procurement requirements for facilities projects
– Answering calls and liaising with clients competently on technical requirements for building and facilities maintenance