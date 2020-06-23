Helpdesk Tier 2 Agent

Key Responsibility Area:

– Offer first line support to customers

– Provide second line support via phone and email

– Resolve queries via phone and email

– Determine nature of faults and the steps required to rectify it

– Resolve the fault when normal service is resumed

– Troubleshooting wireless equipment failover fault and amending if needed

– Receive, troubleshoot and resolve Tier 1 escalated queries

– Escalate complex queries to Team leader or Tier 3

– Provide customer support with common mid-level technical questions such as local systems set-up, local network issues, compliance with data standards and applying technical solutions to issues that have established resolution methods

– Monitoring of Network using PRTG and Dude

– Supporting remote and local users with email and configurations

– Dig deeper to find problems, no more than 30 mins

– Ensuring that all clients are always updated on a daily basis

– Install and configure various network devices (routers, switches, firewalls, VPN, phones, etc.)

– Manage and maintain personal ticket queue

– Assist with internal training in order to minimize skill gap between 1st and 2nd tier

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

– Analytical

– Ability to work independently

– Customer service skills

– Ability to work quickly and under pressure

– Problem-solving skills

– Time management skills

– Communication skills (written and verbal)

Qualifications and Experience

– Grade 12 / Senior Certificate / N+

– Wireless Technology experience – 2 years

– Configuration and management of routers – 2 years

– Experience with Mikrotik routers and networking devices, and a generally strong grasp of routing and switching

– Experience with TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, routers, IP routing, and switches

– Good problem-solving skills along with ability to work in pressurised environment

– Basic understanding of PC hardware setup and configuration

– Customer care experience

Applications to be sent to:

If interested and meet all requirements, please apply for this position

Applications to be submitted by no later than close of business on 26th June 2020

– All applicants to provide a detailed CV, motivational letter, copies of qualifications and copy of ID.

Learn more/Apply for this position