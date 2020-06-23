Helpdesk Tier 2 Agent

Key Responsibility Area:
– Offer first line support to customers
– Provide second line support via phone and email
– Resolve queries via phone and email
– Determine nature of faults and the steps required to rectify it
– Resolve the fault when normal service is resumed
– Troubleshooting wireless equipment failover fault and amending if needed
– Receive, troubleshoot and resolve Tier 1 escalated queries
– Escalate complex queries to Team leader or Tier 3
– Provide customer support with common mid-level technical questions such as local systems set-up, local network issues, compliance with data standards and applying technical solutions to issues that have established resolution methods
– Monitoring of Network using PRTG and Dude
– Supporting remote and local users with email and configurations
– Dig deeper to find problems, no more than 30 mins
– Ensuring that all clients are always updated on a daily basis
– Install and configure various network devices (routers, switches, firewalls, VPN, phones, etc.)
– Manage and maintain personal ticket queue
– Assist with internal training in order to minimize skill gap between 1st and 2nd tier
The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:
– Analytical
– Ability to work independently
– Customer service skills
– Ability to work quickly and under pressure
– Problem-solving skills
– Time management skills
– Communication skills (written and verbal)
Qualifications and Experience
– Grade 12 / Senior Certificate / N+
– Wireless Technology experience – 2 years
– Configuration and management of routers – 2 years
– Experience with Mikrotik routers and networking devices, and a generally strong grasp of routing and switching
– Experience with TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, routers, IP routing, and switches
– Good problem-solving skills along with ability to work in pressurised environment
– Basic understanding of PC hardware setup and configuration
– Customer care experience
Applications to be sent to:
If interested and meet all requirements, please apply for this position
Applications to be submitted by no later than close of business on 26th June 2020
– All applicants to provide a detailed CV, motivational letter, copies of qualifications and copy of ID.