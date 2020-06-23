Microsoft, Vodacom launch online education platform

Kathy Gibson reports – Microsoft South Africa and Vodacom have launched a jointly-developed online learning platform, which they believe is a first for the industry.

William Mzimba, chief officer of Vodacom Business, explains that the connect digital education platform will be made available to all public and private schools, TVET colleges and universities.

“This provides the opportunity for us, as South Africans, to take advantage of what many people have termed the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) to help learners and teachers to connect and continue learning.

“Many have termed the pandemic a black swan,” he says. “We like to think that, tragic as it is, we should use the opportunity to leapfrog our development.

“This platform provides connectivity and applications in a single platform that will enable digital learning via virtual classrooms.”

Virtual classrooms are enabled through Office 365, allowing students and teachers to collaborate via video conferencing, live streaming and other tools. Students are also able to submit assignments via the platform, and teachers can return marked assignments.

All students and institutions will have access to the platform, which is accessible via PC, mobile phone and tablet devices.

Vodacom brings preferential data rates to the party, allowing access to the Microsoft tools.

“For us, 4IR is not about the big terms: they are important but the essence of what we are talking about is at the basic level, where are able to connect people, then give them the ability to communicate and collaborate. They are then able to generate data and value, which can be converted into productivity to move the economy forward.”

Both Mzimba And Lillian Barnard, MD of Microsoft SA, stress that today’s announcement addresses the short-term needs created by the Covid-19 pandemic, but also aims to transform education in the long-term.

“Education needs to be a combination of online and on-campus learning,” says Mzimba. “We are demonstrating that, as a country, we can usher in those two modes.”

Barnard believes this announcement is a game-changer for education in South Africa. “It is starting to make a difference, and showinghte benefit of digital education.”

She adds that the traditional learning model has to change, with children given access to more personalised learning.

“We have to start focusing on employability skills. We believe that by investing in education we are investing the future of South Africa, in the long term prosperity of the country.”

She points out that technology skills are becoming more important for job seekers across the board.

“In South Africa, there is a need for deeper technology and digital skills: 64% of companies surveyed say they see an increase in digital skills next few years. But companies say that struggle to find the right digital skills to advance their busines objectives.”

The role of education is to prepare young minds for the jobs of tomorrow, Barnard adds. “It is one of the biggest societal challenges, also arguably our biggest opportunity.”

Microsoft has a long history in education, already partnering with education leaders and schools across the world and in South Africa.

The pandemic has given the move to digital education a new impetus and demonstrated the need to roll it out widely, Barnard adds. “Education is facing a challenging time, but it has also made the case for change very clear; and elevated the importance of new models and digital learning.

“As a country, it means we have started to embrace online learning. We think it will become the new normal.”

Barnard adds that Microsoft will give Vodacom education partners the resources they need to train teachers in acquiring necessary skills.

“At Microsoft we are very excited about this announcement,” she adds. “We think it is an amazing opportunity to reimagine education in the country to ensure we make a real impact on young lives and ensure a better future.”