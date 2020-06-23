Rectron signs up Lenovo Data Centre Group

Rectron has announced the addition of Lenovo Data Centre Group (DCG) to its datacentre solutions portfolio.

The agreement will allow Rectron to deepen its relationships and offering to its enterprise clients by allowing them to provide a more comprehensive range of technology solutions.

The partnership comes on the heels of an already successful partnership with Lenovo’s mobile business.

Today’s economy requires datacentres to keep up with the rapid rate of business change and innovation. Solutions and technology partners must adapt to keep up with accelerating demand and enable their customers to transform their data into usable currency. The technologies organisations invest in today should improve agility and remove bottlenecks to new opportunities.

“As a tier 1 global brand committed to the IT channel, Lenovo is a perfect fit for Rectron and the direction in which the company is moving,” says Michael Finch, Rectron’s datacentre business unit manager. “My vision is to build long lasting relationships between Rectron and its customers, by providing technical expertise to the channel through our datacentre product management and presales teams.

“I believe that this agreement with Lenovo DCG will help turn that vision into a reality, so that our clients can deliver world-class solutions and generate new revenue opportunities for themselves and their customers.”

Finch brings 11 years of distribution experience with him to the project, with eight of those years focussed on tier 1 Enterprise products and solutions. Over the last 10 years, Finch has worked for and with resellers that focus on enterprise solutions and has assisted in the delivery of those solutions to a wide range of Southern African organisations.

Lenovo’s technology architecture is purpose-built to deliver real-time, valuable insights from edge to core to cloud, enabling a new era of intelligence where customers can fully realise the potential of the data at their disposal.

“Lenovo prides itself on its world class network of channel partners. We believe that Rectron as an organisation would not only be able to introduce our brand to a unique reseller base, but also ensure that the customer is prioritised,” says Jim Holland, Lenovo Data Center Group country manager.

“When going to market, Lenovo DCG would be Rectron’s primary Tier 1 enterprise product supplier; allow them to provide us with the focus, attention and investment that we require. We are very excited about this partnership and what it can deliver for both our organisations.”