Resilience enables effective cybersecurity

Kathy Gibson is at the Mimecast Cyber Resilience Summit – Mimecast has launched its E-cubed strategy, the guiding principles in how the team delivers solutions.

“The what is the core products, but we believe equally important is the way we choose to partner,” says Christina Van Houten, chief strategy officer of Mimecast.

She explains that E-cubed stands for three “Es”: economics, experience and ecosystem.

In terms of economics, Van Houten points out that everyone wants to do more than they have people or money to do. “We can all relate to having spent on something that didn’t give us what we wanted to achieve.”

In the cybersecurity environment, the average enterprise has up to 75 cyber security solutions running, often with teams that are limited in their range of skills.

“That has created a situation of diminishing returns.”

Mimecast has always worked towards a solution that reaches from perimeter to pervasive cybersecurity.

Its extensible cloud security platform enables Mimecast to achieve orchestrated resilience, and it visualises this through the Safe Score.

Safe Score helps companies to see how they are doing when it comes to cybersecurity, and points them towards actions that will improve the score.

Orchestrated resilience adds security and resilience into the workflow to immediately remediate issues. The information gained is used to take down fake sites and also do awareness training for users.

“Imagine that solution lines could start to blur. You may not need a whole new solution stack to solve a particular issue,” Van Houten says. “What we are trying to overcome is the vendor sprawl problem.”

The second E is experience. “Security is no longer a dark solution, so experience is important to achieve efficacy.”

Every stakeholder has to be engaged for security to work, she adds.

The executive and boards have to be engaged; users have to be involved, and teams need to be able to see ahead and get ahead of the challenge to go from defense to offense.

“We believe that the what (the solution) matters, but the how is more important,” Van Houten points out. “That is why are have introduced Your First 30 Days.”

Companies need assistance to help set up their solutions to work; and also to communicate with users, which Your First 30 Days brings to the party.

Meanwhile, the Mimecast solution Framework helps security professionals to understand where they are, and how to get to where they need to be.

The final E stands for ecosystems, which Mimecast addresses on three levels.

The first is the power of global community defense. Mimecast now has a global connected defense systems peopled by 38 000 enterprise and 13-million individual users that offers 24 x 7 365 protection.

The second is the easy-to-use Mimecast API. “We are a piece in the puzzle for users,” Van Houten says. “They need to get the most out of Mimecast and also their other solutions. The Mimecast API ecosystem helps them to tap into all the solutions available.”

The third piece is the importance of recognising the Mimecast relationship to Office 365, she adds. This helps to increase resilience for the majority of users who rely on Office 365.