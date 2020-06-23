RPA key for digital workforce transformation

Kathy Gibson is at Blue Prism World – Robotic process automation is enabling a digital workforce for every enterprise.

It’s not just about automating work, but rethinking how work is done, says Chip Coyle, chief marketing officer of Blue Prism.

Over the last few months, with the global pandemic, there is a desire for real true transformation and change, he adds.

“Things are moving at an accelerated pace. Enterprises are rethinking all of their innovation and transformation plans; and speed to value is of the essence.”

Jason Kingdon, executive chairman and CEO, points out that the RPA market is starting to be drawn quite narrowly, but it should be able to include and integrate all processes within an enterprise.

“AI pushed the market further away from a narrow definition of RPA,” he says. “It allows RPA to go deep into the enterprise and enable a greater process arc about what you can automate.

“We now think that any business process can be automated: the technology is there, and the combinations of technology are there. Now the Blue Prism digital worker integrates with all other technologies.

“AI plays a role, and machine learning plays a role. So much becomes possible using these technologies. We see the RPA really moving into intelligent automation and its application in the modern business.”

Blue Prism has published the findings of its annual global survey in a report, “The Impact of a Digital Workforce on Business Agility & Survival”.

The report, based on research conducted with more than 6 700 knowledge workers and senior IT decision makers globally, reveals that South African enterprises appear to be ready to embrace digital workforces.

The survey finds that South Africa’s automation readiness is in line with global trends: globally, 94% of business decision makers see automation as key to driving digital transformation, compared with 93% in South Africa.

Seventy-four percent (versus 81% globally) of business decision makers believe that RPA and/or automation will be essential for their businesses to remain competitive over the next five years, and 90% (versus 92% globally) of business decision makers identified automation and RPA as important factors in driving digital transformation.

However, South Africa has some catching up to do in terms of implementing automation and achieving the benefits: 66% (vs 82% globally) agree that automation has already positively impacted their organisations.

Business decision makers are enthusiastic: 81% say their employees would trust working alongside a digital workforce, 74% would trust a digital colleague to manage employees, 71% believe adopting new tech will attract the most talent and 67% are confident that new hires are prepared to work with a digital workforce.

The survey finds that 93% of knowledge workers in South Africa understand how technology will impact their jobs, and 70% of them are excited about the opportunities automation will create.

Greg Newton, country manager: South Africa at Blue Prism, says: “Overall, we see a growing level of trust and adaptation to digital colleagues and automation in general.”

The survey found that business decision makers and knowledge workers are ready to deploy automation and RPA, with 90% of business decision makers planning to extend the use of automation across their businesses and 83% of them indicating they already have a clear plan to do so. However, while they are excited at the potential for automation, many are still struggling to apply it.

“These survey results help validate the sea change we see happening from automation,” says Kingdon. “Covid-19 has put a spotlight on just what a digital workforce can do for business continuity, but it is just the beginning.

“This is about using intelligent automation to empower the non-technical knowledge worker to do more, faster and more efficiently, without having to rely on IT. This goes beyond using desktop macros or screen scraping productivity tools for a quick ROI, intelligent automation is at the centre of enabling digital transformations for large scale enterprises.”

Gauging the impact Covid-19 is having on businesses, Blue Prism also surveyed its own global customer base and found that 94% see a renewed urgency to use RPA as a lifeline for maintaining business continuity and ensuring a higher level of overall responsiveness. Ninety-four percent of these customers also see Blue Prism’s Digital Workforce enabling greater competitiveness while supporting remote collaboration in this “new normal”. All respondents are now looking to expand or extend RPA use within their organization, a sign of continued customer momentum and permanence.

Across every industry, most knowledge-based work isn’t delivering anywhere near its potential, evidenced by diminishing global productivity that’s stagnated at one-tenth of what it was 40 years ago for some economies.

With the pandemic, organisations face additional challenges from reduced workforces, customer demands and macroeconomic pressures. The survey results reveal a positive link between automation, global productivity, business agility and resilience.

In South Africa, where 101 business decision makers and 250 knowledge workers were surveyed as part of the study, just under half of knowledge workers say they are struggling with workload demands, of which 92% believe automation would help alleviate the problem.

About two thirds of business decision makers see automation (65%) and RPA (71%) as solutions to the productivity problem. In addition, 41% of business decision makers feel they are struggling to meet customer demand, and 90% of those believe automation would help solve the problem.

The global survey reveals there’s a need for re-skilling and training, with over three quarters surveyed indicating that there are skills which they are constantly sourcing for, such as data analysis and data science. To address this, 85% of companies said they provide learning opportunities for new skills and qualifications when they introduce new technologies that will transform the job, and 79% said they do so on a continuous basis.

Fear of automation is diminishing as there’s a growing level of trust with more organisations adopting digital colleagues. However, four in five knowledge workers in South Africa say their employers should do more to build trust between the human and digital workforces (82%) while 87% of decision makers agree that this is something they have to work on.

Globally, the results highlight RPA being used as a platform and not merely a productivity tool, giving customers access to end-to-end Intelligent Automation solutions that cover all IT environments — on-premises, cloud, hybrid and SaaS