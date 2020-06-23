WordPress Web Developer

Passionate about WordPress Development? Looking to work with a reputable company in the Cape Town South area?

Keep reading, this might be the opportunity you have been looking for!

Experience Required:

– BSc. Computer Science or similar Degree

– 2-3+ years’ professional experience with WordPress

– Experience with front-end technologies including CSS3, JavaScript, HTML5, and jQuery

– Experience building user interfaces for websites and/or web applications

– Must reside in the Cape Town area

– Clear criminal record.

Written applications to the following e-mail: (email address) or visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us

within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position