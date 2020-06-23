WordPress Web Developer

Passionate about WordPress Development? Looking to work with a reputable company in the Cape Town South area?
Keep reading, this might be the opportunity you have been looking for!
Experience Required:
– BSc. Computer Science or similar Degree
– 2-3+ years’ professional experience with WordPress
– Experience with front-end technologies including CSS3, JavaScript, HTML5, and jQuery
– Experience building user interfaces for websites and/or web applications
– Must reside in the Cape Town area
– Clear criminal record.
Written applications to the following e-mail: (email address) or visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us
within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.