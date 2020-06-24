Intermediate Java Developer (C)

Hiring a new team of Java Developers to start SOONEST . If not in Cape Town .. work remotely … If in Cape Town … start remotely as well! Join a fast paced, growing team that is part of an international Company that is uses SASMy client is on the hunt for Intermediate Java Developers with the following skills :

3 years plus Java expereince in a production environment

Scalable experience

Exposure to TDD

Exposure to Agile

Hibernate

Spring

Microservices

For more information please send your updated CV to the IT Recruitment Specialist (email address)

