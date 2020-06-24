Intermediate Web Developer

Your role:? You will programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using the Expression EngineCMS).? You need a good eye for UX.? You will also be responsible for back-end development, specifically with regards to database design andprogramming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of frameworks (such as CakePHP).? You will be managing your own team of Developers and managing Projects assigned to your team.KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS? Web Development: Creation of front-end (HTML, CSS, jQuery) and backend (CakePHP, EE, etc.).? Leadership capability.? Speed and quality of development.? Intuitive understanding of requirements.MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCEEssential:? Matric (Higher Grade Maths).? 3 Years’ experience in PHP.? Experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.? Experience in MySQL.? Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack (Must have some form ofserver admin experience).? Must have a good understanding of MVC principles.? Must have strong data modelling skills and good understanding of entity relationships.? Good communication skills as you will be the primary technical contact in the team as well as the primarycontact for Clients should your PM not be available.Preferred:? Experience in Expression Engine.? Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification.? Managed a team of Developers.PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES? Self-motivated.? Enthusiastic.? Proactive.? Excellent verbal/written communication skills.? High level of attention to detail.? Excellent organisational and time management skills.

