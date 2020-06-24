SAP Solution Architect

Leading the industry in the digital and retail space is no small feat, although this company is most definitely exceeding all expectations. We are seeking a Solutions Architect that will strategically advise and shape Digital Marketing requirements, and create architectures for SAP Technology platforms. You will need to have extensive subject matter knowledge of SAP Technology platforms, including Cloud IaaS, PaaS, virtualization, storage systems, UX experience, SAP Fiori, SAP GRC, SAP SSO, SAP Security, SAP platform components, and networking and security.

You will also need the following experience:

7+ years working experience within the IT industry.

5+ years design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well-designed complex enterprise-class systems

2+ years Identification and formulation of technology architecture and technology solution alternatives and their assessment

5+ years’ experience with ICT Infrastructure components in the domains of (Networking, Data Centre, Storage, Compute Platforms, and ICT Management / Monitoring)

2+ years of experience in all aspects of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) requirements

3+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.

5+ years sound knowledge of SAP Technology systems and databases

3+ years detailed understanding in development of Information, Applications, and Technology Architecture

3+ years excellent technical development and design skills and be able to mentor others to improve their skills.

2+ year’s strong understanding of Information Technology strategy, architecture and Information Technology governance requirements.

Delivery of compelling presentations to all levels of stakeholders and excellent communication and relationship building skills

Develop proposals and marketing materials and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Technology Implementation patterns and Reference Architectures

Practical experience with infrastructure implementation

In depth knowledge of Virtualization technologies (Server, Desktop, Storage)

Understand SAP technologies and Architecture (Security, Authorisations, Fiori, Cloud)

Experience with enterprise scale SAP Technology migrations, upgrades and implementations Does this sound like a perfect fit for your next career move? Then we would love to hear from you!

