Fujitsu named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader

Fujitsu has been named as a Leader by Gartner in its latest Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe.

This represents the eighth consecutive year that Fujitsu has achieved this position.

Fujitsu’s Multi-Cloud & Hybrid IT portfolio, synonymous with its “Your Multi-Cloud” approach, enables customers to become highly connected, intelligent and transformed through a combination of infrastructure, applications and service transformation.

Fujitsu believes that its repeat placement by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Centre Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe validates this portfolio and approach – particularly in addressing common challenges faced by organisations as they look to harness the power of cloud to migrate, modernize and innovate rapidly.

Gartner evaluates European service providers’ ability to execute, which Fujitsu believes highlights its combination of decades of experience managing critical on-premises architectures, wide-ranging expertise in multiple clouds and a portfolio of global strategic partnerships.

The Magic Quadrant evaluation also explores “completeness of vision”. Fujitsu feels its positioning in this area not only indicates its focus on addressing unique and emergent customer needs through a co-creative approach, but also its investment in innovative and disruptive services, such as robotic process automation, IoT and blockchain, to deliver rapid results.