Full stack Developer

What will make you successful in this role?

The following are the key outcomes expected from this role:

– Ability to define a structured approach to problem-solving and delivery against it.

– Ability to create design standards, patterns, and principles

– Creation of standards, patterns, procedures, and guidelines

– Engage with a wide range of technical stakeholders including data scientists, business analysts, data engineers, database administrators, and solutions architects.

The following areas of expertise are key to the successful delivery of the above outcomes:

– A solid background in SQL, information architecture and ETL procedures is required.

– Experience working on SAP Hana and/or Hadoop is preferred and highly advantageous.

– Extensive working knowledge and experience in development methodologies

– Server-side languages like Java, JavaScript and Python would be advantageous

– ETL tools, e.g. SAP Data Services

– Database development: SQL and Stored Procedure development

– Hadoop Components: HDFS, Spark, Hive, Impala

– Database technologies like SAP Hana and Teradata

– Previous scripting language experience e.g. Unix Shell scripting

– Data architecture design and delivery experience essential.

– Dimensional modeling, OLAP and MDX experience

– Agile Development

– Ability to do effort estimations

– Data Vault and Dimensional modeling, OLAP and MDX experience

– Knowledge of Hybrid Cloud-based BI solutions

Qualification & Experience

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Informatics, Information Systems, Engineering or another quantitative field / National Diploma in an Information Technology related discipline.

– MatricExperience:

– 8+ years related experience

– Experience working on SAP Hana or Hadoop is preferred and highly advantageous.

– A strong application and data engineering background with a solid background in SQL are required.

– Experience with object-oriented/object functional scripting languages: Python, Java, Scala or related is preferred.

– Understanding of Data warehousing principles based on Kimball and Data Vault patterns is preferred.

