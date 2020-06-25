Gabsten Technologies welcomes Commvault Certified Master

Gabsten Technologies is one step closer to achieving their aim to have each of their engineers recognised as a Commvault Certified Master, the highest certification level in the Commvault space.

Johan Scheepers, country head of Commvault, says: “Gabsten, has served Commvault and our customers extremely well during the last decade. Attaining this status is a phenomenal achievement and speaks testament of a deeply rooted ethos, focusing and delivering on their core values which is the support and implementation of Commvault to the highest standards. Gabsten leads by example in keeping their team’s skills laser sharp in a competitive world.”

A Commvault Certified Master certification is validation that an engineer has an expert level of knowledge in designing, configuring, administering and troubleshooting a Commvault environment. It ensures an expert level of understanding of the advanced features of Commvault. Before the Master exam can be undertaken, candidates need to hold the Commvault Certified Engineer qualification, which requires them to pass the Advanced Infrastructure Design exam.

“As service providers to partners within the Commvault ecosystem throughout Africa, all our engineers are Commvault Certified Engineers. However, we need to ensure we deliver to the highest standards and with the highest levels of technical expertise. To this end, we have set ourselves the goal of having several Certified Master engineers by the end of 2020. With our third engineer now certified, we are well on our way to achieving this goal,” says Hemant Harie, MD of Gabsten Technologies.

Not only does this further enable Gabsten to resolve issues quickly and to the highest standards, they also gain a competitive edge by delivering value-added offerings to partners.