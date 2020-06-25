HPE debuts channel programs, cloud services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced a number of as-a-Service offerings and initiatives to help partners expand revenue opportunities, accelerate delivery and transform client relationships with HPE’s cloud services and software platform.

The new HPE GreenLake cloud services and software offerings optimized for the edge, data centre and co-location facilities deliver new levels of speed and innovation to customers.

HPE also announced plans to integrate partners onto HPE GreenLake Central to expand partner collaboration and as-a-Service sales with customers.

Additionally, HPE unveiled updates to the HPE Pro Series programs to help HPE’s channel partners enhance learning and increase their solution expertise.

More than 700 partners in the HPE channel ecosystem actively sell HPE GreenLake, and over the past year, there has been a 47% increase in HPE GreenLake orders from partners. HPE GreenLake has become the focal point for driving digital transformation with clients and a source of profitability for a steadily increasing number of partners.

The HPE GreenLake for Partners Program is one of the most competitive in the industry, with the highest rebate and the ability for partners to add their own services with consumption offers for customers.

“We have a world class partner community enabling our customers to transform their businesses with new levels of speed and innovation,” says Paul Hunter, HPE worldwide head of partner sales. “Our partners play an essential role in both shaping and executing our strategy to become an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company.

“The cloud services and offerings we’re making available to partners today will bring them more opportunities to sell, help them better serve our joint customers, and more rapidly expand the scale and reach of HPE GreenLake.”