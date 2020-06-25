JSE announces new sustainability segment

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is proud to announce that the Green Bond Segment is being expanded to a fully-fledged Sustainability Segment and that, with effect from 23 July 2020, interested issuers can list social and sustainability bonds along with green bonds.

With the introduction of the Sustainability Segment, the JSE aims to provide a platform for companies to raise debt for green, social and sustainable initiatives on a trusted, global market place. The JSE’s Sustainability Segment will make it accessible and easier for companies to list and trade sustainability-related instruments to raise funds for activities directed at sustainable development.

“Earlier this year we engaged the market and put out for public comment the proposed amendments to our debt listing requirements for a new Sustainability Segment, and we are thrilled to bring it to fruition. In 2004 we introduced the first exchange-sponsored sustainability index globally, which was also the first sustainability index in emerging markets,” says Valdene Reddy, director of capital markets at the JSE.

“We are also a signatory to the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment and a founding partner of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative. We believe the introduction of this segment is a further step in our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and building a sustainable economy for today and future generations.”

The Sustainability Segment will be utilised for the listing of debt instruments that are used for raising capital for bonds where the proceeds are ring-fenced for activities directed at sustainable development. These include:

* Green bonds (including energy, water and waste);

* Social bonds (including UN SDGs, housing, schooling and health); and

* Sustainability bonds (a combination of green and social bonds) are specifically earmarked to raise funds for climate, social and environmental projects.