Tech Wise Solutions signs up GamaSec security

Cyber-security solutions company GamaSec has appointed Tech Wise Solutions as a distributor of its range of products in Africa.

This complements Tech Wise’s current range of IT security software products and smart home security solutions.

“As a specialist in the web penetration based technology sector, GamaSec is the perfect match for Tech Wise. Our mutual market penetration ideology and Tech Wise’s existing African distribution channels will allow us to bring a wider offering to our customers throughout the continent,” says Rayaan Abrahams, CEO of Tech Wise Solutions.

“GamaSec offers cyber-security online SaaS, a cutting edge virtual hacker technology designed to detect and prevent cyber-attacks on websites. This combination of a proprietary security platform and industry know-how enables GamaSec to deliver industry-leading solutions for website security. We felt that this offering would give our SMME and larger enterprise clients the peace of mind they require,” says Abrahams.

He explains that part of the Tech Wise strategy is to target the insurance sector where cyber liability insurance providers are under increasing pressure to provide risk mitigation technology with their cyber liability insurance offerings.

“GamaSec is a global leader in this sector. The range of solutions will also assist us in our goals to penetrate the legal and accounting business sectors. It is also our intention to further increase the GamaSec footprint throughout Africa by leveraging our broader reseller networks.”

Avi Bar-Tov, CEO of GamaSec, says its strategic growth plan included appointing a partner in South Africa with the capacity to distribute services locally and throughout the African continent.

“It is critical to form partnerships with locally-based companies that understand the local business environment. As the number of companies using online services and depending on the Internet to schedule information increases, we have seen an increased demand to optimise the security of one’s online presence. GamaSec is able to provide the additional layer of security required by people who were previously not operating online.”

Bar-Tov says GamaSec provides a solution that is attractive to SMMEs in terms of ease of use and cost effectiveness.

“In essence we have adapted a solution, which was originally developed for high-level enterprise needs, to one that benefits the SMME market. This provides SMMEs with all the features previously reserved for enterprises, but at a great price-performance ratio.”

He points out that the company is currently integrating the GamaSec solution into a cyber-insurance solution, allowing it to partner with insurance organisations, to further reduce risk.

“The scope for the GamaSec products in Africa is immense and we are excited to offer our customers the opportunity to decrease their online risk profile and comply with legal and insurance regulations and requirements,” says Abrahams.