BI Developer (Telco)

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Configuration of the fraud and revenue.

Fraud detection, through the analysis of telecommunications data.

Using SQL queries to compare differences in revenue sources and compiling reports.

Spreadsheet analysis.

Analysing telecoms fraud cases as presented by the fraud management system.

Defining and documenting the user requirements.

Data analysis.

Implementing tools for fraud detection and investigations.

Proactively involved in identifying exposure to GSM fraud.

Providing support and improving relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Qualifications:

Relevant finance or computer science Degree or Diploma.

Skills / Experience:

At least 5 yearsâ€™ experience in a risk and fraud environment.

Experience working as a Data Analyst with SQL.

