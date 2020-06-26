Commvault is 2020 HPE Momentum Storage Partner of the Year

Commvault was named the 2020 Momentum Storage Partner of the Year by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) during the HPE Partner Growth Summit Virtual Experience.

With the ability to simplify intelligent data protection, Commvault is being recognised for its outstanding performance, commitment to customer excellence, focus on growth and innovation, and professional achievements.

Together, Commvault and HPE deliver an integrated approach to backup, recovery, and data management centered around HPE’s storage and server portfolio. Specific offerings include enterprise backup recovery, scalability with HyperScale Technology, native cloud integration, HPE storage hardware snapshot integration, and more.

The tight integration of Commvault and HPE storage systems, especially for Hybrid Cloud environments, helps customers reduce risk and overhead while simplifying data management.

Commvault is also part of the HPE Complete programme, a seamless and secure way to purchase third-party software that is validated with HPE hardware, making it even easier for customers to reap the benefits of Commvault and HPE’s partnership.

“We are honored to be named HPE’s Momentum Storage Partner of the Year,” says Mercer Rowe, vice-president: global partner organisation at Commvault. “This award not only speaks to our commitment to HPE and our joint customers, but also showcases the strength and growth of our relationship. From a deep integration at the R&D level to a joint go-to-market strategy, together we solve our customers’ most complex data management issues.”

“I’m proud to recognise our channel partners who raise the standard of business excellence and demonstrate continued commitment to our joint customers,” says Paul Hunter, senior vice-president of worldwide partner sales at HPE. “HPE is dedicated to enabling our partners with tools and solutions that will spark innovation in their own business. By collaborating and growing together, we are able to deliver the outcomes our customers need to prosper.”