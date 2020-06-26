Technical Business Analyst (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: If you enjoy resolving complex issues, then your data-oriented mind and critical thinking, is sought by a renowned investment firm seeking a Business Analyst to join its team. Your core role will be to develop and implement new or improved business solutions that drives business forward. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Information Systems / Software Development / Systems/Data Analysis / BComm, B Bus Science or other equivalent tertiary qualification with a strong academic performance, at least 2 years’ in a similar or Systems Analyst role, strong SQL, experienced using business analysis frameworks and methodologies & able to prepare and execute functional test scripts. Please note this is an Employment Equity position. DUTIES: Problem solving & Solution design – Analyse, problem-solve and interpret business need and translate them into application and operational requirements.

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, decompose high-level information into details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding and distinguish user requests from the underlying true needs. Requirements Elicitation – Identify key stakeholders and gather requirements for specific problems / opportunities.

Elicit requirements using a range of techniques.

Drive and challenge business areas on their assumptions in an effort to come up with solid solutions.

Investigate feasible solutions, i.e. enhancing of existing functionality or development of new functionality. Value Identification – Recognise and articulate the expected ‘customer’ value for a specific problem or enhancement.

Use the knowledge of our internal and external systems to maximise business value.

Analyse data to maximise business value.

Liaise with various industry partners around service integration and product offerings. Presentation & Facilitation – Interact professionally with a diverse group including executives, managers and subject matter experts.

Prepare and present content as well as facilitate workshops.

Drive agreement and outcomes even when there are conflicting views / stakeholders. Communication & Listening – Liaise between the business units, IT domains, third party vendors and team members.

Actively listen, be responsive and express thoughts effectively.

Convey information regarding business processes and anticipated changes. Documentation & written communication – Develop requirements specifications to an appropriate level of detail, using various techniques, while conforming to team standards.

Interpret and express the needs of our users through visuals, e.g. mock-ups and user journeys.

Assist in drafting user and training documentation. Testing – Define test scenarios.

Create test cases.

Execute test cases. Project Management & Implementation – Plan and manage individual projects, whilst coordinating stakeholders and timelines.

Support and drive the implementation. Teamwork & Ownership – Serve as the conduit between the customer community and the software support team.

Collaborate with consultants and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between usability and performance needs.

Support and Collaborate with team to achieve good outcomes. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree in Information Systems / Software Development / Systems/Data Analysis / BComm, B Bus Science or other equivalent tertiary qualification with strong academic performance preferred. Experience/Skills – 2 Years’ experience in a Business Analysis or System Analysis role.

In the use of business analysis frameworks and methodologies.

Preparing and executing functional test scripts.

Good SQL skills and database knowledge.

Able to work extended hours during periods of project implementation. Advantageous – Experience in the Financial Services sector.

Flexcube. ATTRIBUTES: Keen interest in technology, data, databases and integration.

Tenacity, a self-organising attitude and a strong will to get the job done

A self-starter and quick learner, capable of setting priorities and remaining efficient while multi-tasking.

Good verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong ability to handle complexity.

Can function under pressure and meet tight deadlines.