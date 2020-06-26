User Experience Specialist

Position Purpose:The User Experience Specialist will be accountable for delivering a consistent UX across all the customer facing channels. Manage a portfolio of channels, leading the user-centered design, and UX solutions. The position is the single point of accountability for the UX across all customer facing channels.QualificationsEssential:

Bachelor degree/ three year diploma or equivalent experience in Commerce, Engineering or Marketing

Desirable:

Masters Degree or additional qualification in Marketing, Business Administration, Information Technology

Experience:Essential:

Experience and proven success in user centered design and UX tools (3-5 years)

Prior experience as a UX lead working on digital consumer-facing applications (3-5 years)

Proven track record of successfully launching new mobile product features (2-3 years)

Desirable:

General Marketing / Retail Experience (2-3 Years)

Loyalty Experience (1-2 Years ) – Analytics / Big Data Experience (1-2 Years)

Commercial Experience in digital led business development (1-2 Years)

Learn more/Apply for this position