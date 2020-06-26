Yaskawa names new MD for southern Africa

The southern African arm of industrial robotics company Yaskawa , has appointed national sales manager Andrew Crackett to head up operations in the role of MD as of 1 June 2020.

He will be taking up the reins from previous MD, Kurt Rosenberg, who moves to Yaskawa in Sweden.

With the Covid-19 pandemic causing disruptions, Crackett is confident that the robotics industry has much to offer South Africa as the country works towards resuscitating the economy.

“In the same way that we have seen the pandemic accelerate the adoption of a work-from-home culture, we believe it too will spur an accelerated move towards robots in the work place,” says Crackett.

Yaskawa is a robotic automation company that provides solutions for businesses’ various needs. Founded in Japan in 1915 by Keiichiro Yaskawa, Yaskawa is one of the largest manufacturers of industrial robots, with over 400 000 robots installed worldwide and over 2 500 in South Africa since 1991.

Crackett hopes to be able to use his position to accelerate change in the way South Africa works, to meet growing demand in our industries and to establish robotics as an accessible option for South African businesses of all sizes.

“Even small businesses are able to reap benefits from robotic workers in a number of different jobs, from packing and palletising stock to painting and welding,” he says.

“These machines adhere to the strictest safety standards and are able to work consistently 24 hours a day. And as our manufacturers grow, they are able to employ more people, both skilled and unskilled, boosting the economy and providing jobs to the communities in which they operate.”