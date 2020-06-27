Project Manager

Applications are invited for Fibre Project Manager positions (2) to be based in George / George Area and the Northern Eastern Cape (northern part of Eastern Cape)

These roles will report to the Head of Fibre.

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE: The Fibre Project Manager is responsible for managing all implementation projects in accordance with the approved HeroTel Principles, Policies, Standards and best practices to achieve financial and service delivery targets.

Key Performance Areas would include, but are not limited to:

– To manage all implementation projects in accordance with the approved HeroTel Principles, Policies, Standards and best practices to achieve financial and service delivery targets.

– To develop a project plan/implementation strategy for each of the projects allocated; and

– To manage (plan, organize, direct, control, monitor, implement) projects in multiple-environments meeting project milestones.

– Ensure that in the execution of projects due consideration is given to Safety, Health, Environmental and Quality (SHEQ) best practices and regulations.

– Report on progress of all allocated projects.

– Manage the relationship between Branches and HeroTel Fibre committee.

– Uphold HeroTel values at all times.

– The following activities:

– Project Management;

– Successful execution of allocated projects;

– Management and reporting of all daily project and business activities;

– Develop and implement a project plan/implementation strategy (Project Charter, Project Plans and milestones, Agreed and accepted SOW, BOM, Approved Budgets, and Technical Designs.);

– Take responsibility and manage the procurement of required resources, including human resources;

– Act as custodian of project assets – including motor vehicles and tools;

– Responsible to manage the allocated human resources – including senior planners and wayleave administrators;

– Manage the municipal wayleave processes;

– Manage contractors and external 3rd parties;

– Compile documents for fibre committee submission and manage the internal process to approve projects;

– Provide a quality Project Management Service to branches and ensure:

– Projects are done using the internally approved Standard Operating Procedures;

– Project Quality management ensuring that HeroTel Installations Standards are adhered to at all times;

– Overall control of the acquisition, implementation and maintenance of Projects;

– Overall control of the availability of project related resources required for the installation or implementation of project activities and milestones;

– Ensure that all internal policies and procedures are adhered to;

– Adhering to Procurement and Purchase Order requirements;

– Monthly Claims are submitted before the 7th of every month;

– Monthly Time Sheets are submitted on date as agreed;

– Organizational and human resources development;

– Resource management and Stock control;

– General management;

– Travelling between allocated projects;

– Weekly and monthly reporting of progress.

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills: –

– At least 5 years’ business and operations experience.

– Operational experience in Telecommunications will be advantageous.

– Experience in project management planning and budgeting.

– Working knowledge of Microsoft Office products.

– Strong analytical ability.

– Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

– Must have problem solving aptitude.

Qualifications

– Minimum qualification: Matriculation

– Advantageous: Post Graduate qualification.

Application Details:

– Applications to be submitted by no later than close of business on 1 July 2020.

– All applicants to provide a detailed CV, motivational letter, copies of qualifications and copy of ID.

– Please note that should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks of applying, your application has been unsuccessful.

