Engineering Team Lead (Database)

Ref: CH563 Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Database Team Lead to lead the Database Engineering team in Cape Town.The Database Team is focused on supporting, maintaining, and improving all things database. We operate a number of open source database systems, from Relational Databases, to Graph Databases and NoSQL.The team maintains the infrastructure, applications, and looks after the data, ensuring that we maintain high levels of up-time, and support the growing environment.The company is growing quickly, which brings a number of unique and interesting challenges. Data is growing quickly within the organization, and there is a lot of opportunity to shape the tools, technologies, and culture of data in the company. This position reports to the Engineering Director Your responsibilities will include:

Architecting and implementing technical solutions to support scale and security initiatives

Operational work, ensuring databases are operating smoothly, creating databases, users, tables, schema changes, bulk data changes, etc.

Maintenance and hygiene for longevity, attending to upgrades, ensuring backups are happening and healthy, capacity planning and forecasting

Automation of repetitive tasks through scripting or code

Mentoring and coaching of data best practices within the organization. Driving the adoption of these best practices to ensure data hygiene.

Implementing features, technology, and processes that move us towards industry best practices, improving on scalability, efficiency, reliability, and security

Responding to Incidents

Attributes required

Works well with people, and is passionate about helping people be their best

Is a team player, an active listener, mentor, and able to communicate well

Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure

Is passionate about technology, systems and data

Is curious, always learning, and keeping up to date with the industry

Has a deep understanding of database engines

Has a solid grasp on query performance analysis and schema design

Can troubleshoot complex database operations and performance issues

Can automate tasks using shell scripting or writing small applications

Qualifications/Experience:

Comp-sci Degree or 5 to 10 years relevant industry experience

Experience with open source relational database systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL)

Experience in Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)

Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output

Experience mentoring, coaching, and developing others technically

Experience working within an Agile team, and an advocate of that culture

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of database schema design, and query optimization

A thorough understanding of database principles

Write code (we use Python)

A solid understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP, nmap, wireshark, etc)

Experience with a configuration management system (Puppet, Chef, Ansible)

Experience with Kafka, PubSub, or other event-based systems

Experience with Cassandra, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and other database systems

Experience with Data warehousing, data lakes, lambda/kappa architectures

The Environment

:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer- centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e- commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

Personal Attributes:

We seek people who are:

Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute

Analytical, able to use data to make decisions. Letting data decide but not consume

Although innovation is important, GREAT requires a lot of work. This does not happen only during business hours

Always questioning the status quo

Not averse to risk

Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input

Self-directed, taking action based on own initiative

Collaborative

Thorough

User focused, always trying to understand a product from the users perspective

Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular

General:

Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities, to apply.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position