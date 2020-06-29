Front End Developer

The Software Developer is a member of a cross-functional team responsible for the development of medical care and practice administration software products and all associated programs. The Software Developer will review requirements and specifications, design, test and implement software accordingly.

Key Areas of Responsibility include (but not limited to):

Develop work estimates as part of Scrum planning

Write clean, modular web-based SaaS applications in an agile and ever-changing environment

Debug, and refactor existing applications and software modules as required

Quickly respond to critical support issues

Work with the Software Architect to understand coding standards and architectural practices

Interact with other technical staff such as IT, quality assurance, and technical writers as needed

Education:

The ideal candidate has graduated with a Bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Systems, Computer Science or related field OR equivalent related work experience.

Business Experience:

The ideal candidate has business experience in Accounting and / or Medical Practice software. They should be an independent, hands-on, energetic team member looking to further their budding career as a frontend web application developer. The candidate will have a minimum 4 years of progressive programming / development experience working on major technical software projects.

Skills:

Web development using an MVC framework, preferably Angular 2+

HTML5, JavaScript and CSS3 skills are a must. Experience with Bootstrap, AngularJS, Node.js, React, Vue, RxJS would be advantageous

Prior experience consuming, and/or exposing SOAP or RESTful web services

Knowledge of object-oriented design concepts and experience writing modular, OO applications with Java (Spring, J2EE)

Understanding of basic post-relational, and relational SQL database concepts.

Prior experience modifying & creating database queries or stored procedures a plus. Prefer Postgres experience

Ability to learn new technologies

Must work well independently as well as in a team environment

Willingness to work evenings/weekends as necessary and dictated by project deadlines or severity of support issues

Very high level of energy, commitment and loyalty.

Learn more/Apply for this position