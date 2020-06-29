User Experience Specialist (Fixed term contract)

Jun 29, 2020

Position Purpose:The User Experience Specialist will be accountable for delivering a consistent UX across all the customer facing channels. Manage a portfolio of channels, leading the user-centered design, and UX solutions. The position is the single point of accountability for the UX across all customer facing channels.QualificationsEssential:

  • Bachelor degree/ three year diploma or equivalent experience in Commerce, Engineering or Marketing

Desirable:

  • Masters Degree or additional qualification in Marketing, Business Administration, Information Technology

Experience:Essential:

  • Experience and proven success in user centered design and UX tools (3-5 years)
  • Prior experience as a UX lead working on digital consumer-facing applications (3-5 years)
  • Proven track record of successfully launching new mobile product features (2-3 years)

Desirable:

  • General Marketing / Retail Experience (2-3 Years)
  • Loyalty Experience (1-2 Years ) – Analytics / Big Data Experience (1-2 Years)
  • Commercial Experience in digital led business development (1-2 Years)

Job objectives:User Experience design

  • Create coherent design strategies at a conceptual and architectural level, while at the same time solving key micro-interactions and detailed interaction behaviors.
  • Manage and conduct customer research, A/B testing, customer validation and usability testing as you develop user journeys, wireframes, high-fidelity mockups and prototypes.
  • Champion our customers to ensure that they are always top of mind, working to improve their experiences and increase their satisfaction/loyalty.
  • Collaborate with designers, product managers and business stakeholders to find the balance between what is viable for the business, and desirable for our customers.
  • Collaborate with technical leads to design innovative and engaging user experiences within platform constraints and technical limitations.
  • Grow our digital engagement through new and existing eCommerce channels based on customer insights and omnichannel strategies.
  • Present and share your work in a compelling and convincing way in front of key stakeholders.
  • Manage multiple projects and if needed mentor less experienced designers.
  • Lead channel and project UX from customer-centred design processes to recommend improvements in the product lifecycle and functional processes.

Marketing

  • Support integrated Omni channel marketing through dynamic and customer-lovable user experience.
  • Actively promote customer-first design thinking.

Operations

  • Drive exceptional customer services across Omni channel digital channels.
  • Adhere to and improve customer service levels across businesses and services.
  • Provide integrated reporting and feedback across the company.

People & Finance

  • Drive customer-centric culture, processes and way of working.
  • Plan, evaluate budget for UX on a monthly and yearly basis.

Knowledge & Skills:Essential:

  • Deep knowledge of user-centred design and interaction principles.
  • The ability to apply critical thinking and deliver problem-solving solutions for digital products, platforms and services.
  • Possess a demonstrable portfolio of personas, customer journeys, and wireframes along with web and mobile design work.
  • Advanced digital customer design development (User Experience design, AB Testing etc.)

Desirable:

  • Strong analytics understanding in digital product management
  • Advanced information technology management – Understanding of African digital market and customers
  • Knowledge of legal compliance (Protection of Personal Information Act, Electronic Information Act, etc.)
  • Advanced Digital Marketing

Learn more/Apply for this position