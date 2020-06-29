User Experience Specialist (Fixed term contract)

Position Purpose:The User Experience Specialist will be accountable for delivering a consistent UX across all the customer facing channels. Manage a portfolio of channels, leading the user-centered design, and UX solutions. The position is the single point of accountability for the UX across all customer facing channels.QualificationsEssential:

Bachelor degree/ three year diploma or equivalent experience in Commerce, Engineering or Marketing

Desirable:

Masters Degree or additional qualification in Marketing, Business Administration, Information Technology

Experience:Essential:

Experience and proven success in user centered design and UX tools (3-5 years)

Prior experience as a UX lead working on digital consumer-facing applications (3-5 years)

Proven track record of successfully launching new mobile product features (2-3 years)

Desirable:

General Marketing / Retail Experience (2-3 Years)

Loyalty Experience (1-2 Years ) – Analytics / Big Data Experience (1-2 Years)

Commercial Experience in digital led business development (1-2 Years)

Job objectives:User Experience design

Create coherent design strategies at a conceptual and architectural level, while at the same time solving key micro-interactions and detailed interaction behaviors.

Manage and conduct customer research, A/B testing, customer validation and usability testing as you develop user journeys, wireframes, high-fidelity mockups and prototypes.

Champion our customers to ensure that they are always top of mind, working to improve their experiences and increase their satisfaction/loyalty.

Collaborate with designers, product managers and business stakeholders to find the balance between what is viable for the business, and desirable for our customers.

Collaborate with technical leads to design innovative and engaging user experiences within platform constraints and technical limitations.

Grow our digital engagement through new and existing eCommerce channels based on customer insights and omnichannel strategies.

Present and share your work in a compelling and convincing way in front of key stakeholders.

Manage multiple projects and if needed mentor less experienced designers.

Lead channel and project UX from customer-centred design processes to recommend improvements in the product lifecycle and functional processes.

Marketing

Support integrated Omni channel marketing through dynamic and customer-lovable user experience.

Actively promote customer-first design thinking.

Operations

Drive exceptional customer services across Omni channel digital channels.

Adhere to and improve customer service levels across businesses and services.

Provide integrated reporting and feedback across the company.

People & Finance

Drive customer-centric culture, processes and way of working.

Plan, evaluate budget for UX on a monthly and yearly basis.

Knowledge & Skills:Essential:

Deep knowledge of user-centred design and interaction principles.

The ability to apply critical thinking and deliver problem-solving solutions for digital products, platforms and services.

Possess a demonstrable portfolio of personas, customer journeys, and wireframes along with web and mobile design work.

Advanced digital customer design development (User Experience design, AB Testing etc.)

Desirable:

Strong analytics understanding in digital product management

Advanced information technology management – Understanding of African digital market and customers

Knowledge of legal compliance (Protection of Personal Information Act, Electronic Information Act, etc.)

Advanced Digital Marketing

