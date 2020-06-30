In the digital age, parents really don’t understand their kids

Modern parents have to constantly educate themselves and keep up to date when it comes to the Internet trends. There is a strong reason for it – their children.

If parents do not know what is popular on the Internet, they can have misunderstandings or even conflicts with their children.

It turns out, not all the parents keep up with current trends online and have enough knowledge about content that their children prefer.

According to a recent survey, 39% of South African parents do not watch video blogs. They are not sure what is popular among modern kids.

However, it is a completely different picture among the kids themselves: 59% of children watch video blogs, including music ones (57%), those dedicated to games and toys (54%), movies (47%) and computer games (38%).

Video games which are one of the most popular pastimes among kids and teenagers – 83% of South African children play video games, 28% involved in multiplayer ones where they are able to communicate with other people participating there.

At the same time, 9% of families have conflicts about their child’s digital life, with 64% of parents claiming that their child spends too much time on the phone or doing nothing useful (31%).

“Being digitally educated and involved in social media activities is a must-do for a parent nowadays as the lack of knowledge in this field can trigger some conflicts in the family,” Andrey Sidenko, lead web content analyst at Kaspersky. “In order to understand your child, to be able to communicate with them and discuss certain modern trends of the evolving world, you have to read more and be present on the Net. It can possibly save the parents a lot of trouble and make their children respect them.”

To successfully maintain a friendly relationship with your children and be aware to which things they dedicate their free time to, Kaspersky recommends following these steps:

* Educate yourself. Read more on the topic of the Internet trends, challenges, video games and new technologies – not only will it better your conversations with children, but also keep you informed.

* Communicate with your child, ask them about their digital hobbies and problems, help if it is needed.

