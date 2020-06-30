Jasco Enterprise partners with Five9

Jasco Enterprise, which offers hosted and on-site contact centre customer experience solutions, has struck a global partnership with the cloud-native contact centre solutions provider Five9.

“Before Covid-19, we had already started observing a significant shift in market needs towards the adoption of cloud services,” says Andre Schoeman, head of enterprise lines of business at Jasco.

“We then embarked on a global search for a partner that mirrors our values particularly around transparency, reliability, and quality of service.

“Five9’s commitment to service excellence and security is unmatched. They are completely transparent about their performance and data security. They publish their monthly systems performance data online, for anyone who wants to look.”

Five9’s publicly available reports indicate that the company has 2 000 customers worldwide and handles 5-billion call minutes every year, with an impressive global uptime of 99,992%.

Schoeman says it was important to link-up with a partner that was born and bred in the cloud (also referred to as cloud-native), “because things that work well on-premises do not always work well in the cloud”.

He says that both Jasco and Five9 are aware of existing challenges in the local market around power supply reliability and the impact that has on IT systems.

“Jasco will leverage Five9’s globally redundant and resilient data centres and connectivity to ensure uninterrupted service to our customers.” says Schoeman.

Five9 has developed multiple features in-house, making only a few select acquisitions during its 18-year history.

“In Five9, we did not just find a cloud-native partner, but one who does it better than most,” Schoeman says. “They have done this for hundreds of clients across many geographies and with that level of experience, we can’t imagine a challenge that could emerge from our market that they have not already confronted and managed successfully.”