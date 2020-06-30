M & O Service Desk Engineer (First Line Application Support)

The Role:
Essential functions:
- Positive attitude required with excellent telephone etiquette.
- Team player with good work ethic and attendance record.
- Self-driven – Get the job done.
- Strong event management abilities with customer focused.
- Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.
- Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meeting targets.
- Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction and engagement.
- Requires to perform daily application availability checks.
- Provide proactive system monitoring.
- To Engage with service providers for follow ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged.
Skills and Experience:
Qualification Essential Competency:
A+
N+
Qualification preferred education and experience:
Matric
Tertiary Qualification or Equal Experience
ITIL foundation certification
Experience required:
- Linux Experience
- Multi-tasking skills
- Experience with File Delivery (retrieving and delivery of files)
- Telecommunication experience