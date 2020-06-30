M & O Service Desk Engineer (First Line Application Support)

Jun 30, 2020

The Role:

Essential functions:

  • Positive attitude required with excellent telephone etiquette.
  • Team player with good work ethic and attendance record.
  • Self-driven – Get the job done.
  • Strong event management abilities with customer focused.
  • Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.
  • Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meeting targets.
  • Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction and engagement.
  • Requires to perform daily application availability checks.
  • Provide proactive system monitoring.
  • To Engage with service providers for follow ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged.

Skills and Experience:

Qualification Essential Competency:

  • A+

  • N+

Qualification preferred education and experience:

  • Matric

  • Tertiary Qualification or Equal Experience

  • ITIL foundation certification

Experience required:

  • Linux Experience
  • Multi-tasking skills
  • Experience with File Delivery (retrieving and delivery of files)
  • Telecommunication experience

