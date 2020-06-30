Prof Brian Armstrong joins Old Mutual board

Old Mutual has announced the appointment of Professor Brian Armstrong to its board as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Prof Armstrong brings with him more than 30 years of national, regional, and international experience. He is widely regarded as a thought leader in digitalisation, convergence, and business strategy.

“We welcome Prof Armstrong as a director to the Old Mutual Board,” says Old Mutual board chairman Trevor Manuel. “We are especially excited by his knowledge, passion, and expertise in the field of digitalisation and how it can transform both business and society. We believe his appointment will serve to strengthen the work Old Mutual has already begun in this space.”

Prof Armstrong spent 15 years at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), where he was involved in ICT research and development. He then joined British Telecoms as vice-president: Middle East and Africa, before taking on the role of chief commercial officer at Telkom from 2010 to 2017.

He is currently a Professor of Digital Business at the Wits Business School, lecturing a master’s degree in Digital Transformation.

Prof Armstrong still consults widely to industry and government on technological disruption, strategy in a digital world, digital transformation, and platforms, as well as the 4th Industrial Revolution and its socio-economic impacts.

“We look forward to working with Prof Armstrong as we enhance our digital strategy to serve Old Mutual’s more than 13 million customers across the African continent,” says Manuel.