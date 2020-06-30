Schneider Electric, Cisco partner to bridge OT and IT

Schneider Electric and Cisco have formed a technology partnership designed to help drive major advances in making smart buildings the standard.

Working together, the two companies have developed, tested and validated designs that help connect building management systems to an Internet Protocol (IP) network with a secure, scalable and resilient architecture that is easy to manage.

Today’s smart buildings are increasingly digitised and leverage the Internet of Things (IoT) for greater efficiency, optimised occupant comfort, and increased building value. The solution from Schneider Electric and Cisco brings IT and operational building control together in a secure and efficient IP network solution. It enables multiple Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Building IP architecture topologies to integrate with existing building layouts using Cisco Industrial Ethernet switches to connect to Schneider’s SmartX IP Controllers.

The solution meets system availability requirements upon deployment, saving customers time and resources while increasing peace of mind.

“Schneider Electric is leading the digital transformation of smart buildings with EcoStruxure Building, a secure and open platform, making it possible for IoT enabled solutions to seamlessly connect, collect, analyze, and act on data in real-time,” says Kaynam Hedayat, vice-president: product management for digital energy at Schneider Electric.

“It is exciting to see our solutions, coupled with Cisco IT expertise, deliver results. It lets our EcoXpert partners deliver the best solutions to their customers, while helping them grow their businesses, differentiate their companies, and be more profitable.”

The Schneider and Cisco solution makes building management systems more secure, scalable, resilient and easy to manage.