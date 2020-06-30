Senior Java Developer

Position Purpose:As the Senior Java developer you need to have a deep specialized in preferably Hybris eCommerce or other eCommerce Platforms, and be able to provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.As the senior Java developer, you would need to mentor other developers to allow us to create a high performing Hybris team by applying Development principles, as well, be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes. You have to be aware of how the organization and business partners work and are able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.Experience:

5 -8 years of eCommerce development experience – preferably SAP Hybris Commerce development.

Bonus: Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP

5 -8 years being the senior developer within a development team

5 -8 years in software development and testing

5 -8 years of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps

3 + years in cloud solutions (advantageous)

Knowledge & Skills:

5+ years Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools

5+ years in distributed source control systems, like GIT

5+ years JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming

5+ years Cloud Services (AWS Lamda)

5+ years Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (Desirable)

3+ years of Hands-on experience in a DevOps environment

