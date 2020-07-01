Agile Business Analyst (Asset management)

Agile Business Analysts

Mid / Senior depending on skill level of candidate

Permanent

Southern Suburbs

The Agile Business Analyst will form part of an Enterprise solutions team, where he/she will elicit, facilitate, synthesise and present technical solutions.

The Agile BA will use business requirements to drive the design or review of products, test cases, business process design and define a project’s vision, scope, acceptance and implementation.

Our ideal candidate has the ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously and to translate business data into usable information, which will help to improve systems and processes.

The short-term objective is to contribute towards the delivery of data management related projects.

The Agile BA role will also help to enable and empower staff to become ‘digitally fit’ and to drive innovation across the organisation. The successful candidate will facilitate the change management processes required across the organisation. The role is earmarked for an intermediate to senior Agile BA based on the candidate’s experience.

Key result areas

– Formulate the product vision, across several products, based on a deep understanding of customer needs;

– Analyse the internal and external environment of the organisation, and analyse and manage the requirements;

– Work with the ES team to translate client needs based on analysis of quantitative and qualitative information into deliverable, realistic features and improvements;

– Analyse complex technical concepts and present them in simple terms to non-technical team members and stakeholders;

– Planning, measuring and monitoring of own deliverables within the sprint framework;

– Employing a full range of business analysis techniques in an agile environment:

– Eliciting requirements;

– Translating and simplifying requirements; and

– Requirements management and communication.

– Vendor relationship management;

– Driving business analysis best practice to IIBA standards;

– Facilitating UAT; and

– In-house Project Steering committee presentation and reporting.

Minimum Requirements (not negotiable)

BComm – Information Systems or IT related degree

3+ Agile BA work experience

Experience in Investments or Asset Management

Proven knowledge and experience in an Agile environment ( i.e. experience in implementing Agile practices and associated skills including user story writing);

Advantageous

FTI Business Analysis diploma

CBAP would be an advantage;

Microsoft DevOps skills would be an advantage;

Quality assurance and (automated) testing experience and training would be an advantage;

SQL skills would be an advantage;

Production support and troubleshooting experience would be an advantage;

Strong visualisation skills using Visio or similar; and Process, systems and data modelling ability.

