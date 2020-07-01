BI Developer

A great perm venture exists in the FMCG space in the Cape. A well established company seeks a solid Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.
Location: Stellenbosch
Job Description:The development, maintenance, support and administration of business intelligence solutions that leverage external and internal data, to generate insight for decision making.
Tasks and Responsibilities:
– Collaborate with business units to understand business concepts, data, problem areas, and requirement and define specifications
– Drive and participate in design reviews to find the best fit solution for our users
– Develop solutions that help decision makers at strategic, operational and tactical level to understand their data and facilitate informed decision making
– Daily technical, functional and operation support for existing business intelligence solutions
– Data literacy and adoption of BI solutions
– Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems;
– Execution and monitoring of after-hours system functions;
– Knowledge transfer to BI users and IT support resources;
– Research new BI capabilities and functionality
– Provide a high standard of customer service to all internal, external stakeholders and work partners
– Interact closely with internal stakeholders to understand the reporting needs
– Implemented new ideas and improved methods, systems and work processes which lead to higher quality, better results at same or reduced cost
– Data visualization and business analytics
Experience and Skills required:
– Relevant qualification (BSc Information Systems, BCom, Computer Science, or Engineering)
– Minimum 3 years BI application experience, of which QlikView, Qlik Sense, SAP BI tools, SAP Business objects (BOBJ), Tableau will be beneficial
– Good communication skills
– Excellent analytical skills
– Dynamic individual with a passion for working with stakeholders to understand business drivers
– Strong problem-solving ability – must have track record of formulating and delivering BI solutions with complex data that are business enablers
– Project management – ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
– Excellent team player
– Data Analytics
– Innovation
– User Experience, Design Thinking, Information Design
Lets get those applications in.