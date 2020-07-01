Commonwealth seeks education innovations

The deadline to enter the 2021 Commonwealth education awards for good practice has been extended to 31 August 2020.

The awards are open to exceptional education institutions, teachers and school leaders leading innovative learning and teaching projects. They can enter as many as six categories:

* Rethinking education for innovation;

* Rethinking education for work;

* Rethinking education sustainability;

* Education as pathways to peace;

* Education for inclusion; and

* Commonwealth outstanding teacher or school leader.

Head of the Commonwealth’s social policy division Layne Robinson says: “In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and its unprecedented impact, we understand that the education sector is going through severe disruptions across the world.

“We recognise that individuals and organisations may not have had the necessary time or resources to submit their entries within the current deadline for the Commonwealth education awards.

“With that in mind, we are extending the deadline to 31 August to accommodate the extra time needed for submissions.

“This is an excellent opportunity for all those working in the education sector, particularly in the current climate, to present how their work makes a positive difference in their communities.”

A pan-Commonwealth panel will judge the entries. Two winners for an outstanding educator and an innovative project will be shortlisted across the six categories.

The winners will be funded to travel to the Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers in Kenya next year to receive their awards and showcase their work to ministers, senior officials, policy experts, practitioners, teachers and students.

Entries will be scored on their relevance to the local context, measurable impact, sustainability and innovation, efficiency and effectiveness, community involvement, and ability to be replicated.

This year, the awards focus on seeking entries that have worked towards addressing barriers to providing quality education for all, including marginalised groups.

Educators must be Commonwealth citizens and projects must be running in at least one of the 54 member countries.

Entries must be received by 6pm GMT on 31 August 2020 from:

* A teacher or school leader who has shown outstanding leadership or contribution to improving teaching and learning; and

* A public or private organisation, including ministries, education bodies and non-profits, whose learning project has made a positive impact on learners. The project must be running for at least 12 months.

Set up in 2006, the awards recognise educators and projects, which have made a positive impact on students, teachers or the national education system.

More information on the 2021 Commonwealth Education Awards can be found here.