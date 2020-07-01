Fujitsu enhances storage portfolio

Fujitsu is enabling customers to tackle increasingly complex needs for data management as a foundation stone for digital transformation, with a focus on online storage and data protection.

Spearheaded by its deep relationship with NetApp, Fujitsu is incorporating best-in-class hardware to expand the portfolio of storage technology solutions to become a one-stop shop enabling organizations to manage – and monetise – ever-growing volumes of data.

Fujitsu is building on a more than 20-year partnership with NetApp to seamlessly integrate tried-and-tested solutions that will better address customers’ changing IT infrastructure requirements.

The enhancements mean Fujitsu now offers one of the the industry’s widest storage portfolio, with solutions spanning technologies such as all-flash, hybrid storage, software-defined storage, hyper-converged infrastructures, tape storage and data protection appliances.

Specifically, Fujitsu is strengthening its Eternus storage product portfolio with the addition of NVMe1-ready all-flash and hybrid systems, based on NetApp technology, and available immediately.

Fujitsu will also resell two complete NetApp product lines – the NetApp AFF and FAS series. All systems are optimised for integration into existing business critical operations such as Microsoft SQL server, Oracle and SAP workloads.

* New Fujitsu Storage Eternus AB systems. These fast and flexible NVMe-ready all-flash storage systems ‘make flash the new normal’ for all tier-1 applications in enterprise IT, matching the performance and efficiency of block storage systems to deliver best-in-class IOPS speeds.

* New Fujitsu Storage Eternus HB systems. NVMe-ready hybrid storage systems that provide the performance and efficiency of block storage systems to drive business value at reduced operational cost.

* NetApp AFF series and NetApp FAS series. These unified, flexible scale-out, all-flash and hybrid storage systems are designed to enable digital transformation by offering superior flexibility, continuous availability and seamless cloud-connected data management in hybrid IT environments. Powered by industry-leading NVMe technologies, the storage systems accelerate applications while seamlessly managing data on the edge, core and the cloud, keeping it it available, protected and secure.