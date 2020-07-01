SAP BPC Analyst

A great perm venture exists in the FMCG space in the Cape. A well established company seeks a solid SAP BPC Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Location: Stellenbosch

Job Description:

Implementation of SAP BW and embedded BPC on SAP HANA. The SAP BPC Analyst is responsible for the development, maintenance, support and administration of the planning components if the SAP BW/BI environment and will work closely with the Financial Planning project team and business users in the Finance Function.

Tasks and Responsibilities:

– Gather, analyze and conduct business requirements

– Collaborate with BI team to design and document solution

– Data Warehousing, Data extraction, Process chains

– Data Modeling of Transaction and Master Data, construction of ADSO’s

– Prepare functional specifications for system development by SAP ABAP and SQL developers

– Quality assure system configuration and development

– Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving systems problems

– On-going system administration and maintenance

– knowledge transfer to Finance and other BW planning users and support resources

– Research new technology and functionality of existing systems. Assist business analysts to identify business process improvement opportunities

– Experience/skills required:

– BCom Accounting or relevant degree

– Good understanding of SAP BW 7.5 data models and architecture

– Excellent working knowledge of Integrated Planning on SAP BW (BW-IP)

– Embedded BPC (NW 10.1) planning experience will be beneficial

– Good working knowledge of SAP Analysis Office

– Advance Microsoft Excel skills

– Abap and SQL coding experience will be beneficial

– Strong analytical skills

– Good understanding of financial principles are essential

– SAP ERP experience, preferably FI-CO, CO-PA, and SD modules

– Ability to work as part of a team and independently

– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

