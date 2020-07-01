Senior Java Developer (Hybris)

Position Purpose:As the senior Java developer, you would need to mentor other developers to allow us to create a high performing Hybris team by applying Development principles, as well, be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes. You have to be aware of how the organization and business partners work and are able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.Experience:

5 -8 years of eCommerce development experience – preferably SAP Hybris Commerce development.

Bonus: Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP

5 -8 years being the senior developer within a development team

5 -8 years in software development and testing

5 -8 years of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps

3 + years in cloud solutions (advantageous)

Knowledge & Skills:

5+ years Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools

5+ years in distributed source control systems, like GIT

5+ years JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming

5+ years Cloud Services (AWS Lamda)

5+ years Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (Desirable)

3+ years of Hands-on experience in a DevOps environment

Job objectives:Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer-facing features:

Analyze and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts, and Solution Architects.

Develop and document design and maintain source base.

Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required:

Thoughtful and clear understanding of program and project goals and needs

Perform code reviews.

Provide active technical advice to the team, IT, and internal stakeholders.

Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

Provide technical input into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology:

Technical competency preferred in SAP Hybris technology stack or otherwise Spring Framework.

Play an important role in maintaining the best of breed development standards for online technologies and solutions.

Research, understand, and stay up to date with current trends in online channels and related Information Technology.

Upskilling and development:

Upskill skills in SAP Hybris technology stack.

