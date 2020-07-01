Senior OpenSource PHP Developer (Back-end)

You will participate in all phases of the software application development life cycle with an emphasis on solution design, development and configuration of internal and external web or mobile software solution utilising PHP, MariaDB, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, HTML5. This role will be responsible for developing software solutions in an Open Source systems environment using technologies such as Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, PHP, GIT, JQuery, CSS, HTML, Symphony4 etc.

Requirements for this role:

– Relevant B-degree;

– Minimum of 5 years PHP, MySQL/MariaDB experience at senior level with proven ability to develop using a PHP MVC Framework and code in Object Orientated PHP;

– Advanced HTML/CSS frontend development and Linux experience is a must.

Should you meet the abovementioned criteria, are eager to become part of a team that continuously flourish in a pressurised environment, don’t delay and apply asap by forwarding a detailed Word format CV to (email address) Only candidates shortlisted according to evaluation criteria will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position