The Software Engineer Practice Lead is the main steward and thought leader of the company solution delivery practices. The SDLC Practice Lead must envision, develop, and lead the adoption of modern software engineering development practices (e.g. Agile, SAFe, etc.) at the speed of business innovation and change. Extensive expertise in Agile transformation, Agile software delivery, a track record of leading the successful adoption of new software engineering practices in an organisation, and deep technical knowledge of defining and configuring DevOps toolchains is required.