Position Purpose:
|The Software Engineer Practice Lead is the main steward and thought leader of the company solution delivery practices. The SDLC Practice Lead must envision, develop, and lead the adoption of modern software engineering development practices (e.g. Agile, SAFe, etc.) at the speed of business innovation and change. Extensive expertise in Agile transformation, Agile software delivery, a track record of leading the successful adoption of new software engineering practices in an organisation, and deep technical knowledge of defining and configuring DevOps toolchains is required.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, MIS, or related; a combination of relevant education and experience will be considered
Experience:
- 10+ years Working experience within the IT industry
- 5+ years Extensive working experience With SDLC Tools
- 5+ years Experience with Atlassian Stack (Jira, Jenkins, Portfolio)
- 3+ years Experience in Identification and formulation of Standard, Artifacts, and Processes
- 5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall and especially SAFe.
- 5+ years Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production (SDLC) and how DevOps interact with this in both Mode 1 and mode 2 projects.
- 2-3 years Project management experience of mid-sized projects.