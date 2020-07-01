WordPress Developer

Are you a WordPress Developer with custom coding experience and the ability to think outside of the box? My client is searching for an individual with broad knowledge in development who’s able to come up with the best solutions possible even if it means incorporating different technologies. This is an opportunity to work remotely in the comfort of your own home. Minimum requirements

Matric.

Min 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

Ability to work independently (Opportunity to work remotely)

Must be organized and able to work under pressure.

Excellent communication skills, fluent in English.

Excellent interpersonal and people skills.

Willing to work odd hours (international clients)

Summary

Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3

Proficient understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS

Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including jQuery

Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX

Working Knowledge of Adobe XD / Photoshop / Illustrator: to be able to work with layered web comps for exporting, cropping, resizing, or performing adjustments on images both vector and raster

Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them (Browser Stack)

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git / SVN

Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that all code employs current best practices.

Attributes

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Self-motivated, self-disciplined, and committed.

Analytical thinking ability.

Positive Attitude.

Proactive Accepts responsibility.

Independence

Trustworthy.

Proactive, organised and dependable.

Learn more/Apply for this position