AML Analyst: EDD

Purpose Statement
- To execute daily operational activities within the Enhanced Due Diligence function thereby implementing and administrating legal and statutory requirements for the Financial Intelligence Centre Act 38 of 2001 (“FICA”), Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act 33 of 2004 (“POCDATARA”), Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 and all related legislation, within Capitec Bank.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 1-2 year’s investigative experience within a financial / banking environment
- Experience with collating and analysing information and making decisions based on the information.
Ideal:
- At least 1-2 years’ experience in Anti-Money Laundering
- FICA exposure within a financial/banking environment
- Interpretation and application of regulatory requirements.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Risk and Compliance
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Legislation regarding money laundering control and combating of terrorist financing
- Client due diligence and or an AML environment.
- Basic regulatory knowledge
- Business and commercial awareness
- Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures
- Customer set up on Bancs system
- Investigation methodology and techniques
Ideal:
- Client due diligence and Enhanced due diligence on a customer
- Knowledge of Capitec Bank; products and services.
Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Attention to Detail
- Analytical Skills
- Researching skills
- Reporting Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s licence is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Understands and appreciates the need for confidentiality
Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Recruitment Consultant:
Cleo Tammy Hendricks