Network Security Engineer

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Ability to seek out vulnerabilities in IT infrastructures

A deep understanding of how hackers work and ability to keep up to date with the fast pace of change in the criminal cyber-underworld

Ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of IT systems

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to take responsibility and be decisive

Ability to work within a small team

Effective planning and organizational skills

Ability to work under pressure

Give input on best practice security standards on new systems, network design, and respective third party integrations.

Support and maintain all network security devices across multiple sites (Globally)

Create and maintain documentation as it relates to network configurations, security architecture and best practice principles.

Daily administration of firewall rules, IPS Policies and Filters via change control procedures.

Monitor performance, logs, reports and alerts of potential threats or attempted breaches related to security incidents and remediate accordingly.

Collaborate with management and department leaders to assess near and long-term network security assessments, vulnerabilities and risks.

Perform and assist with vulnerability scans and penetration tests.

Willing to travel and be on standby.

Minimum Requirements

Formal Cisco certification ideal – CCNA (Security)

Minimum of 5 years networks security support experience

Must have experience in the areas of vulnerability threat management, cyber security, and supporting management tools and technologies such as Cisco ASA, Intrusion Prevention, FirePOWER- and FireSIGHT Manager, Qualys and Splunk.

Learn more/Apply for this position